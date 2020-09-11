Super League summaries

Sep 10 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday Hull (14) 26 Tries: Lane (10,63), Swift (18,36), Savelio (54) Goals: Connor (11,54,64) Yellow cards: Wynne (74) Wakefield (13) 23 Tries: Jowitt (23,25), Tanginoa (70,75) Goals: Hampshire (24,26,71) Drop Goals: Hampshire (39) Referee: Marcus Griffiths Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Castleford (18:15) Warrington Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Friday, September 11 fixtures (GMT) St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers (16:00) Group Regular Season Leeds v Huddersfield (18:15) Group Regular Season Saturday, September 12 fixtures (GMT) Catalans v Wigan (15:00) Group Regular Season