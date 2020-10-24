Super League summaries

Oct 23 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Wigan (30) 58 Tries: Powell (1,14), Farrell (16,55), French (25,34,65), Hastings (45), Gildart (50,77) Goals: Hardaker (2,15,17,26,36,46,57,66,78) Salford (6) 12 Tries: Watkins (29), Lolohea (42) Goals: Inu (31,44) Referee: Chris Kendall Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... St Helens (17:45) Leeds Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Saturday, October 24 fixtures (GMT) Leeds v Castleford (22:00) Group Regular Season Salford v St Helens (22:00) Group Regular Season Wakefield v Hull Kingston Rovers (22:00) Group Regular Season Sunday, October 25 fixtures (GMT) Wakefield v Hull Kingston Rovers (13:00) Group Regular Season Monday, October 26 fixtures (GMT) Salford v St Helens (16:30) Group Regular Season Catalans v Warrington (17:15) Group Regular Season Leeds v Castleford (18:45) Group Regular Season