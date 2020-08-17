Super League summaries

Aug 16 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday St Helens (0) 10 Tries: Fages (76) Goals: Coote (48,55,77) Castleford (0) 0 Yellow cards: Millington (47) Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Wigan (16:30) Leeds Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Hull (16:30) Castleford Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium .........................................................................