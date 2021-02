STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sweden has informed Russia that a member of staff from the Russian embassy will be asked to leave Sweden, after a Swedish diplomat was expelled from Russia on Friday.

"This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties," Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted on Monday.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Kevin Liffey)