Sweden introduces toughest measures yet in the face of second COVID-19 wave

STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's government on Friday introduced the toughest measures yet to help stave off a second wave of the pandemic, including recommending masks on public transport and closing non-essential public workplaces.

"It is not possible to return to a normal everyday life. A pandemic is a life and death matter," Prime Minster Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

Sweden, which has opted against lockdowns, is in the midst of a severe second wave of the pandemic and has seen record numbers of new cases almost every week for the past two months.

With the number of deaths close to 8,000 Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)