Sweden posts daily COVID-19 case record, tightens recommendations

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 2,820 new coronavirus cases on Oct. 28, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursday.

The increase compares with a previous record set only the previous day, a figure that was revised up to just over 2,400 cases on Thursday. The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran far higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing at the time.

The Health Agency also tightened pandemic recommendations for three additional regions, including Sweden's biggest cities Stockholm and Gothenburg.

Sweden registered 7 new deaths, taking the total to 5,934 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

