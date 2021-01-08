Sweden registers 7,187 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden has registered 7,187 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, health agency statistics showed on Friday.

The country registered 171 new deaths, taking the total to 9,433. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

The health agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual because fewer tests are carried out and due to delays in reporting of deaths.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several other European countries that, unlike Sweden, opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Colm Fulton; Editing by Niklas Pollard)