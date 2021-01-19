Sweden registers 9,779 new COVID-19 cases, 268 deaths since Friday

STOCKHOLM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,779 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The figure compares to 17,395 cases the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 268 new deaths, taking the total to 10,591. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)