Sweden to tighten rules on nightclubs amid rising COVID infections

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's government said on Thursday said it would tighten rules for nightclubs to force them to limit the number of party-goers to 50 amid a spike in cases in recent weeks.

"The parties at the nightclubs are over now," PM Lofven told reporters at a news conference.

At the same time, the government said it would ease rules for sporting and other events where the public could be seated at a safe distance from each other, allowing up to 300 spectators from the current maximum of 50.

The change in rules for public events will come into force from Nov. 1. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)