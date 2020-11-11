Swedish c.bank's Ingves says banks should not pay out dividends for the time being

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's banks should not pay out dividends until the economic situation in regard to the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

"It is important to be careful," Ingves told reporters. "If it means one bank or another is going to moan a bit, so be it."

Ingves' appeal echoed that from the Financial Supervisory Authority which also called on banks to halt payouts this year.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)