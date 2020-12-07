Swedish c.bank to do all needed to meet COVID second wave pain - minutes

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank will keep monetary policy expansionary for as long as necessary to fight the economic effects of the pandemic, the minutes of the November policy meeting, published on Monday, showed.

"Our measures will remain in place as long as they are needed and there is no reason to pull out too quickly," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the text of the minutes.

On Nov. 26, the central bank said it would extend its asset-purchase programme to the end next year and add another 200 billion Swedish crowns ($23.70 billion) to its size to support the economy through a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 8.4395 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)