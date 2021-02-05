Swedish Foreign Ministry says Russia expelling Swedish diplomat

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign ministry said on Friday that one of its diplomats was being expelled from Russia.

The EU Observer online news site cited unnamed EU sources saying that Russia had expelled diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden for attending rallies in support of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

"We refute Russia's claim that the diplomat participated in the demonstration," a Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)