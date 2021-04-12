Swedish government raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.2%

STOCKHOLM, April 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will grow faster than previously expected this year, the government said on Monday, despite a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has led to tighter restrictions on society.

The government said in a statement it now expects gross domestic product to expand 3.2% in 2021, better than the 3.0% expansion predicted in its latest forecast made in December.

In 2022, the government expects the economy to grow 3.8% versus a previous forecast of 3.7% growth. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm)