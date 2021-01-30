Swedish Health Agency proposes mandatory COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Health Agency said on Friday it had recommended the government require travellers show a negative COVID-19 test result before entering the country, in a bid to keep new variants of the virus from spreading.

"The situation is changing extremely rapidly in the outside world and different virus variants can be found in more countries than those we currently know," it said in the press release.

The test would have to be taken a maximum of 48 hours before entering the country. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)