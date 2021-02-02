SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SWEDISH HEALTH AGENCY SAYS 11% OF SCREENED POSITIVE TESTS WERE OF BRITISH VARIANT

02 Feb 2021 / 21:11 H.

    SWEDISH HEALTH AGENCY SAYS 11% OF SCREENED POSITIVE TESTS WERE OF BRITISH VARIANT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast