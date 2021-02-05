Swedish PM reshuffles cabinet, Greens' Bolund new Deputy PM

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund will switch jobs, becoming environment minister and deputy prime minister in a reshuffle announced on Friday by Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Bolund, who is joint-leader of the Greens, will be replaced by party colleague Asa Lindhagen.

The reshuffle was sparked by the resignation of Isabella Lovin, formerly Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister, who had said in August last year she would leave politics.

The Green Party is the minority partner in the ruling coalition.

