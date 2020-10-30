Swiss again report more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 9,207 and hospitalisations by 279, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the country's health care and contract tracing systems struggled to manage a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 154,251 and the death toll rose by 52 to 2,037. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)