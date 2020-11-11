Swiss government resumes talks with EU on stalled treaty

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland is resuming talks with the European Union about open points in a stalled bilateral treaty, seeking to unblock a draft accord with its biggest trading partner that has lain dormant for two years amid Swiss foot-dragging.

The cabinet determined its position at a meeting on Wednesday, a government spokesman told a news conference, adding: "The position that was ascertained will not be put on the table because the discussion of this cannot take place in public. It is a matter of preserving Switzerland's leeway." (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)