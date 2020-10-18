SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SWISS GOVT SAYS MASK WEARING DUTY APPLIES TO ALL PUBLIC OPEN SPACES, EFFECTIVE FROM MONDAY OCT. 19

18 Oct 2020 / 20:17 H.

    SWISS GOVT SAYS MASK WEARING DUTY APPLIES TO ALL PUBLIC OPEN SPACES, EFFECTIVE FROM MONDAY OCT. 19

    Did you like this article?

    email blast