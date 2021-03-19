SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SWISS GOVT SAYS NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE VACCINATED AT PRESENT TO AVOID RISING HOSPITALISATIONS

19 Mar 2021 / 22:01 H.

    SWISS GOVT SAYS NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE VACCINATED AT PRESENT TO AVOID RISING HOSPITALISATIONS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast