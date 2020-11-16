SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SWISS REPORT 12,839 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS OVER WEEKEND, 198 MORE DEATHS

16 Nov 2020 / 18:47 H.

    SWISS REPORT 12,839 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS OVER WEEKEND, 198 MORE DEATHS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast