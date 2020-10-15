Swiss report 2,613 new coronavirus cases, near record

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Thursday rose by 2,613 in a day as fresh cases hit their second-highest daily total following Wednesday's record, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed.

The agency reported a total of 71,317 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by 2 to 1,818.

On Wednesday, the 24-hour total hit 2,823, the most recorded in a day since the pandemic began. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)