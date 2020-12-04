Swiss report 4,382 new coronavirus cases in a day

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,382 in a day, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the cabinet met to discuss its response to the pandemic amid pressure from neighbouring countries to close ski resorts over the holidays.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 344,497 and the death toll rose by 101 to 4,848, while 199 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)