Nov 20 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,946 in a day, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 290,601 and the death toll rose by 111 to 3,575, while 252 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal in Berlin and Michael Shields in Zurich; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)