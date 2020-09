ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland has reported 528 new cases of the coronavirus, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday, the highest daily rise in infections since early April.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases has now reached 46,239, the office said, while the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen by 3 to 1,740. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)