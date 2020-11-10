Swiss report 5,980 new coronavirus cases, 107 more deaths

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 5,980 cases in a day, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Tuesday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 235,202, and the death toll rose by 107 to 2,683.

Hospitalisations swelled by 243 to 9,448 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich and Thomas Seythal in Berlin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)