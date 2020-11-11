Swiss report 8,270 new coronavirus cases

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 8,270 cases in a day, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 243,472 and the death toll rose by 86 to 2,769.

Hospitalisations swelled by 304 to 9,752 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)