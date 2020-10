ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 9,386 in a day, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Thursday, a day after the government tightened restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 145,044 and the death toll rose by 31 to 1,985. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Adair)