Swiss report more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 17,440 over the weekend, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as the government considers tightening restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein rose to 121,093, and the death toll jumped by 37 to 1,914. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)