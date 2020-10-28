SEARCH
Swiss report more than 8,600 new coronavirus infections, 24 more deaths

28 Oct 2020 / 19:09 H.

    ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swiss coronavirus infections rose by 8,616 in a day, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the government met to consider tightening restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

    Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 135,658 and the death toll rose by 24 to 1,954. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

