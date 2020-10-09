Swiss report record daily number of new coronavirus infections

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 1,487 in a day, a record, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Friday.

The agency reported a total of 60,368 confirmed cases, up from 58,881 on Thursday. The death toll rose by 3 to 1,794.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New daily cases peaked at 1,456 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)