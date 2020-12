ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec. 22, while enclosed transport including ski lifts and trains will be limited to two-thirds capacity from Dec. 9, it said. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)