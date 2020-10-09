Swiss want to avoid having people stay home again as virus cases mount

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Swiss health authorities said on Friday they were worried about quickly rising numbers of coronavirus infections and urged the population to respect hygiene and distancing measures to keep the situation under control.

"Infection numbers are rising fast across the country, that is worrying us," Anne Levy, director of Swiss health authority BAG, told a media conference after new daily infections hit a record 1,487.

Head of disease control Virginie Masserey said it was the BAG's aim to avoid a situation where the population had to be asked to stay home again.

