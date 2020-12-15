Synchronized G20 infrastructure spending could boost global GDP - senior IMF official

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund estimates that synchronized investment in infrastructure by Group of 20 major economies could boost global output by nearly 2% by 2025, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh told the Rome Investment Forum the global economy had begun to climb back from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis, but a resurgence in infections was delaying the recovery and setbacks were possible.

She said it was vital to bring the health crisis under control through international investment in vaccines, continue fiscal support to prevent cascading bankruptcies, and boost investment in green and digital infrastructure.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)