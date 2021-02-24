Syria's health ministry denies report on Chinese vaccine arrival

BEIRUT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Syria's healthy ministry denied on Wednesday a newspaper report that said Chinese vaccinations had arrived in the country and were being distributed nationwide.

Al Watan newspaper had reported earlier on Wednesday that vaccinations of healthcare workers would start on Thursday but it did not specify the quantity of vaccines that had arrived or the type.

An official source at the health ministry told Reuters the report was not true. (Reporting By Kinda Makieh, writing by Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)