Syria says killing of Iran's nuclear scientist a 'terrorist act' that will fuel more tensions

AMMAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad accused Israel and "those who supported it" on Saturday of being behind the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist, an act he said would only fuel more tensions in the region.

Mekdad was quoted by state media as telling the Iranian envoy in Damascus that Syria was confident Iran would confront what he called the "terrorist act" behind the killing on Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country's top nuclear scientist. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alex Richardson)