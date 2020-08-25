SEARCH
SYRIAN PRESIDENT ASSAD DESIGNATES HUSSEIN ARNOUS TO FORM A NEW GOVERNMENT, SYRIAN PRESIDENCY SAYS

25 Aug 2020 / 19:53 H.

