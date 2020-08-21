T-Wolves win lottery, land No. 1 pick in NBA draft

For the second time in six seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves will make the first selection in the NBA draft.

Minnesota won the draft lottery on Thursday night, with the Golden State Warriors landing at No. 2 and the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3.

The Timberwolves, Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers and shared the best odds -- 14 percent -- at winning the lottery and getting the top selection.

"Wow. Super exciting," Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, who was traded by Golden State to Minnesota in February, said on ESPN. "We trust Gersson (Rosas, the president of basketball operations,) and Ryan (Saunders, the head coach) and all those guys to continue making Minnesota a home for some of the younger guys coming up. ...

"The bar is set now. We're excited to get it going."

Rosas said in a statement, "We are excited for the possibilities ahead of us to bring in a high caliber player now that we secured the first overall selection. As a front office, we are proud of what we've built here in Minnesota so far and we are looking forward to continuing to build upon that foundation in this year's draft.

"We know with the number one pick we have the opportunity to draft an impact player who could immediately complement our young, strong core in All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell.

"The front office and I are prepared to get right to work with this new component for the draft and we're confident we will be able to bring energy and excitement to our fanbase with our next moves."

Minnesota chose Towns with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The Timberwolves also acquired the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, Andrew Wiggins, from the Cleveland Cavaliers before he played a game in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons had greater than a 10 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday. Charlotte had a 6 percent of coming out on top.

This is the second year of the NBA's flattened lottery odds. Last year, the system led to drama, and a potential franchise cornerstone for the New Orleans Pelicans in Zion Williamson.

Entering the 2019 lottery, the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland shared the best odds to land Williamson, whose blend of physical stature, athleticism and marketing potential made him a generational prospect.

Instead, New Orleans (which had a 6 percent chance to pick first) shot up to the top. The Memphis Grizzlies, who had a 6.3 chance to land at No. 2, drafted Ja Morant, the front-runner for Rookie of the Year and a likely franchise cornerstone.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who had a 2.8 percent chance to get the fourth selection, rose to that spot -- then included that pick in the package to trade for superstar Anthony Davis.

Prior to Thursday's lottery, the probability for landing the No. 1 pick for the other teams involved: New York (9 percent chance), Chicago Bulls (7.5 percent), Washington Wizards (4.5 percent), Phoenix (3 percent), San Antonio Spurs (2 percent), Sacramento Kings (1.3 percent), New Orleans (1.2 percent) and Memphis (0.5 percent).

The lottery odds were based on the pre-shutdown standings.

Unlike the dynamic 2019 combination of Williamson and Morant, there are no clear-cut top prospects in this year's draft. This group also does not appear to have the depth of a 2018 class that included 2020 All-Stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young, along with promising talents Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michael Porter Jr. and Mikal Bridges.

Prospect evaluation has been different for front offices during this cycle, with no NCAA Tournament games to scout, no combine and no in-person workouts due to do COVID-19 precautions.

Here is a breakdown of some of the top available prospects, per various draft evaluators:

LaMelo Ball, who played professionally in Australia out of high school, routinely rips off highlight-worthy passes and boasts a tight handle. But there are concerns about his shooting efficiency, and he is naturally polarizing to some because of his father's reputation.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards is an explosive wing, and might be the biggest sure thing as a productive NBA player.

Dayton's Obi Toppin was college basketball's Player of the Year. He is a big man with a versatile skill set, and excels offensively in the pick and roll.

James Wiseman is a 7-foot-1 center with physicality and defensive prowess. But the former No. 1 recruit is still a bit of an unknown because he only played in three college games at Memphis due to NCAA eligibility issues.

Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton is a pro-ready point guard because of his decision-making with the ball in his hands.

Killian Hayes of France is another elite playmaking point guard.

Southern California's Onyeka Okongwu is a skilled big man who can pass, handle and score.

The full selection order for 2020 NBA Draft:

FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston Rockets)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee Bucks)

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas Mavericks (from Golden State Warriors)

32. Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland Cavaliers)

33. Minnesota Timberwolves

34. Philadelphia 76ers (from Atlanta Hawks)

35. Sacramento Kings (from Detroit Pistons)

36. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks)

37. Washington Wizards (from Chicago Bulls)

38. New York Knicks (from Charlotte Hornets)

39. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington Wizards)

40. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix Suns)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls (from Memphis Grizzlies)

45. Orlando Magic

46. Portland Trail Blazers

47. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets)

48. Golden State Warriors (from Dallas Mavericks)

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami Heat)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Utah Jazz)

52. Sacramento Kings (from Houston Rockets)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver Nuggets)

56. Charlotte Hornets (from Boston Celtics)

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers)

59. Toronto Raptors

60. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee Bucks)

--Field Level Media