TABLE-Croatia's Q3 GDP falls 10.0% yr/yr

ZAGREB, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Croatia's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 10.0% year on year in the third quarter of 2020, the state statistics bureau said on Friday. Below is a breakdown of details for Q3 GDP: GROSS DOMESTIC Q3 Q2 Q3 '19 PRODUCT (GDP) Growth rates -10.0 -15.4 2.8 (yr/yr) Household -7.5 -14.0 3.1 consumption Government 1.5 0.5 2.7 Gross fixed -3.0 -14.7 5.0 capital formation Exports of -32.3 -42.7 7.9 goods/services Imports of -14.1 -27.5 5.2 goods/services (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by David Goodman )