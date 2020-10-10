Taiwan president says wants 'meaningful dialogue' with China

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that she wanted to have "meaningful dialogue" with China, which claims the island as its own territory, and pledged to uphold stability across the Taiwan Strait where tensions have been rising.

"As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue," she said in her National Day speech.

"Maintaining stability in cross-strait relations is in the best interests of both sides. We are committed to upholding cross-strait stability, but this is not something Taiwan can shoulder alone; it is the joint responsibility of both sides." (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)