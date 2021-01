TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 22 - a doctor in a hospital, who was treating an already infected patient, and a nurse.

Until last month's domestic transmission the island had not reported any local cases since April 12, with the vast majority of infections in people coming to Taiwan from overseas. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)