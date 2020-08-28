Taiwan's Mediatek pushes for permission to supply Huawei after U.S. curbs

TAIPEI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek Inc said on Friday it had applied to the U.S. government for permission to continue supplying China's Huawei after new U.S. curbs take effect in mid-September amid rising China-U.S. tensions.

The Trump administration in August expanded its curbs on Huawei and banned suppliers from selling chips made using U.S. technology to the Chinese firm without a special licence.

MediaTek, which analysts said could be among the worst affected following the latest curbs, said it will follow related global trade regulations and has applied for the permission to ship to Huawei after Sept. 15. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; editing by David Evans)