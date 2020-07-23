Take 5: Burning questions for the 2020 season

LOS ANGELES - The best new player on baseball's most talented roster lifted a home run into the left-center field seats this week, yet the artificial crowd noise continued its dull conversational murmur.

Not until Mookie Betts' first home run in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform started to roll across an advertisement canvas atop the bleacher seats, during an exhibition game Monday, did the video-game quality cheers crescendo through the sound system. Betts himself was somewhere between first and second on his home-run trot when the "crowd" recognized the moment.

If only the fine tuning of fake cheers was the biggest thing Major League Baseball had to focus on as the regular season begins Thursday. Games open with the New York Yankees facing the World Series champion Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants hitting the road to meet the rival Dodgers.

There are plenty of questions to answer both on and off the field as the truncated 60-game regular-season approaches. Can Betts lead the Dodgers to a long-awaited title? Are the Yankees poised to take the American League pennant and face the Dodgers in a throwback World Series? How much venom will the Houston Astros feel this season if there are no fans in the stands to hold them accountable for their cheating scandal? Can the Nationals repeat?

That all assumes the season even reaches its conclusion. Even commissioner Rob Manfred is on record that MLB will be "lucky" to get to the finish line.

The coronavirus pandemic is what created a late-July Opening Day in the first place. The continued uncertainty of the virus, with rising infection numbers, has done plenty to raise doubt the World Series is even played.

What happens when teams start boarding long flights? And teams spend nine nights on a road trip, three nights in a single city at a time? Will a single infected player wipe out a team's entire roster with a slew of positive cases?

MLB has a lot of unknowns to answer.

But on Thursday, at least, the boys of summer can return to being just that again.

Here are five pressing questions for the 60-game regular season:

1. Who does a 60-game season favor?

The unpredictable nature of a short season seems to provide hope for up-and-coming teams like the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds to do serious damage this season.

The actual answer might be the opposite.

Veteran pitching staffs -- teams like the Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and even the Texas Rangers and New York Mets -- could do damage in a short season. Add in expanded rosters with deeper bullpens and older arms might not be taxed as heavily.

That scenario makes the Reds one of the more intriguing teams in baseball. Not only do they appear to be on their way to contending, they have an experienced staff in Sonny Gray, Trevor Bauer and Wade Miley who could get the job done.

On offense, the key is to get hot quick and stay hot. Bench versatility, like the Dodgers hold, would seem to be less of a key factor. But the Dodgers also have one of the best lineups and can replace an injured player easier than most.

2. What will be the unexpected key for success in 2020?

Ask around and some say run-scoring potential is key, or maybe offenses that raise opponents' pitch counts. Some swear by starting pitching, while others abide by a deep, aggressive bullpen.

Maybe in the strange nature of the 2020 season, the real key might be managing the road. That isn't necessarily to say road games, but the road trips themselves.

Staying in the hotel and avoiding the potential ways to contract coronavirus is obviously important. But social distancing rules also will play a part. Rules for entering the clubhouse, the training room, the workout room and even the whirlpool will be in play. Physical recovery on the road has never been trickier.

"The road will be so much more different than we expected as far as how we eat, how we hang out at the field, what we do at the field, all those things," Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw said this week. "But I'm not the only one who has to deal with it. We'll just have to do it. You just have to accept it and deal with it."

3. Will empty stadiums without fans change the way the game is played?

When the White Sox and Baltimore Orioles played one game in an empty Camden Yards back on 2015 because of civil unrest in the area, the game took on a hurry-up-and-get-out-of-here feel.

It wasn't so much about safety, it had more to do with a lack of atmosphere and the Orioles' quick 6-0 first-inning lead on White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija. An eventual 10-run game was played in a brisk 2 hours, 3 minutes.

That was a one-and-done moment. The idea of playing without a crowd that day was sprung on the players just a day or two beforehand. Players this season have prepared for this scenario, and intrasquad games, along with exhibition games, have provided a transition into the most irregular of regular seasons.

If the maddening quiet in Baltimore that day in 2015 was like the refrigerator, where you only realize it was on after the motor goes off, at least a full season of empty seats will make it feel somewhat normal.

"It was a weird atmosphere, man," Samardzija said this spring of his 2015 outing at Baltimore. "It was really kind of like a dreamlike state. You're just so used to the noise and hustle and bustle of the stadium. You don't realize how comfortable you are with it until it's not there. It throws you off a little bit.

"It didn't throw off the Baltimore hitters, though."

4. Will owner/player animosity carry into the season?

The biggest story while baseball was waiting to return was the animosity between owners, who appeared to want a shorter season, and the players, who wanted to play as many games as possible to earn as much of their salaries as they could.

Sure, a true competitive season was also a the point in looking for as many games as possible.

The players proposed over 100 games at one point. The regular season will be 60 games. The winner of those negotiations seems obvious.

If the recent lead-into the season is any indication, with spirited exhibition games aplenty, the effort on the field does figure to be unchanged. If fans were turned off at billionaires and millionaires bickering, their only recourse, at least this season, is a TV boycott.

Baseball has always managed to emerge from the public-relation damages that come with labor strife and this year figures to be no different. But baseball isn't completely in the clear.

That owner/player animosity does figure to renew itself, though, when the next collective bargaining agreement is negotiated before the current one expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

5. Is there enough time for breakout players to emerge?

The schedule might be short, but the game's future will still show itself in 2020 as a number of players stand poised to make their mark.

Take Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who needed just 84 games in his rookie season of 2019 to show he has the goods. Tatis' hard-charging style certainly contributed to a season-ending stress injury in his back last season, but it is also what will put a charge into his emergence as the leader of the up-and-coming Padres.

Another rebuilding project set to emerge is the Chicago White Sox, who will make themselves known in 2020. The team's Opening Day starter Lucas Giolito broke out last season to become an AL All-Star and this year the offense will get a chance to shine. Center fielder Luis Robert is poised to win the AL rookie of the year award, while 3B Yoan Moncada and LF Eloy Jimenez work their way toward becoming household names.

The Reds are yet another emerging team and will get a boost from a veteran pitching staff. The free-swinging Eugenio Suarez will get the focus of the offense, but if the latest non-pitcher transfer from Japan - LF Shogo Akiyama - can get his feet firmly planted, the Reds' lineup will have few holes. The same goes for young Reds CF Nick Senzel.

Other players set to make their mark include Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Rangers LF Willie Calhoun, Pirates RHP Joe Musgrove, Dodgers RHP Brusdar Graterol, Tigers RF Victor Reyes, Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo, Blue Jays 2B Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mets SS Amed Rosario.

--By Doug Padilla, Field Level Media