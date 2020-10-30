SEARCH
TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

30 Oct 2020 / 05:53 H.

    Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates' sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    ELECTION PROCESS

    How voting by mail works https://tmsnrt.rs/35nBTDg

    How vote counting works https://tmsnrt.rs/3dS4AvK

    How the Electoral College works https://tmsnrt.rs/2TfgKFF

    Poll closing times https://tmsnrt.rs/3dyzbOE

    Red mirage, blue mirage - beware of early wins

    The history and rules of poll watching

    The battlegrounds that could decide the race

    The presidential election calendar: day by day

    ELECTION INTEGRITY

    What happens if the election is contested

    Can Trump call in troops to quell election unrest?

    Dueling electors pose risk of vote deadlock

    What are 'faithless electors'?

    Why 'naked ballots' loom over the election

    The legal battles that shape the election

    Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is very rare

    History of contested U.S. elections

    POLICY ISSUES

    Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues https://tmsnrt.rs/3khKPAd

    What a Biden win could mean for financial policy

    What a second Trump term would mean for fin policy

    Foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

    Biden's green revolution vs Trump's war on red tape

    Trade, biofuels and the environment

    How Biden would transform U.S. energy

    Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policies?

    Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight

    Sharply different paths on immigration

    On race, policing and criminal justice

    Democratic 'court packing'

    POLLING

    State of the battlegrounds https://tmsnrt.rs/37yGO6L

    Trump's approval rating https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4nfOH

    Trump's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXuP54

    Biden's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3i9CBcx

    Trump vs Biden https://tmsnrt.rs/32TL1ht

    Most important issue facing the country https://tmsnrt.rs/352bo7O

    Best candidate on economy and jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/2EUzOp3

    Best candidate on healthcare https://tmsnrt.rs/2DoN5p0

    Best candidate on handling pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3lMWdFl

    Polling explorer https://polling.reuters.com/

    OTHER TOPICS

    Ten moments that defined the 2020 campaign

    Trump's stock market - A wild four years

    Control of Senate at play in 12 key races

    A look at 44 competitive races in the House

    Montana among gubernatorial races to watch

    From abortion rights to magic mushrooms

    Wall St banks and their staff are leaning left

    How social media will handle election scenarios

    How U.S. exchanges are preparing for chaos

    How political campaigns use your data https://tmsnrt.rs/34mUtMp

    How will a Biden presidency affect Canada?

    For more coverage, go to the Reuters U.S. 2020 election page (https://reut.rs/35ujfcU) and live blog (https://reut.rs/3oltPLT)

    (Compiled by Tiffany Wu)

