TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates' sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTION PROCESS
How voting by mail works https://tmsnrt.rs/35nBTDg
How vote counting works https://tmsnrt.rs/3dS4AvK
How the Electoral College works https://tmsnrt.rs/2TfgKFF
Poll closing times https://tmsnrt.rs/3dyzbOE
Red mirage, blue mirage - beware of early wins
The history and rules of poll watching
The battlegrounds that could decide the race
The presidential election calendar: day by day
ELECTION INTEGRITY
What happens if the election is contested
Can Trump call in troops to quell election unrest?
Dueling electors pose risk of vote deadlock
What are 'faithless electors'?
Why 'naked ballots' loom over the election
The legal battles that shape the election
Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is very rare
History of contested U.S. elections
POLICY ISSUES
Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues https://tmsnrt.rs/3khKPAd
What a Biden win could mean for financial policy
What a second Trump term would mean for fin policy
Foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden
Biden's green revolution vs Trump's war on red tape
Trade, biofuels and the environment
How Biden would transform U.S. energy
Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policies?
Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight
Sharply different paths on immigration
On race, policing and criminal justice
Democratic 'court packing'
POLLING
State of the battlegrounds https://tmsnrt.rs/37yGO6L
Trump's approval rating https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4nfOH
Trump's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXuP54
Biden's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3i9CBcx
Trump vs Biden https://tmsnrt.rs/32TL1ht
Most important issue facing the country https://tmsnrt.rs/352bo7O
Best candidate on economy and jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/2EUzOp3
Best candidate on healthcare https://tmsnrt.rs/2DoN5p0
Best candidate on handling pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3lMWdFl
Polling explorer https://polling.reuters.com/
OTHER TOPICS
Ten moments that defined the 2020 campaign
Trump's stock market - A wild four years
Control of Senate at play in 12 key races
A look at 44 competitive races in the House
Montana among gubernatorial races to watch
From abortion rights to magic mushrooms
Wall St banks and their staff are leaning left
How social media will handle election scenarios
How U.S. exchanges are preparing for chaos
How political campaigns use your data https://tmsnrt.rs/34mUtMp
How will a Biden presidency affect Canada?
For more coverage, go to the Reuters U.S. 2020 election page (https://reut.rs/35ujfcU) and live blog (https://reut.rs/3oltPLT)
(Compiled by Tiffany Wu)