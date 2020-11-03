SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

03 Nov 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates' sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    ELECTION PROCESS

    What to expect on election night and beyond

    How vote counting works https://tmsnrt.rs/3dS4AvK

    How the Electoral College works https://tmsnrt.rs/2TfgKFF

    How voting by mail works https://tmsnrt.rs/35nBTDg

    Red mirage, blue mirage - beware of early wins

    The battlegrounds that could decide the race

    Election lingo, from naked ballots to red mirage

    Poll closing times https://tmsnrt.rs/3dyzbOE

    The history and rules of U.S. poll watching

    ELECTION INTEGRITY

    What happens if the election is contested

    Can Trump call in troops to quell election unrest

    The legal battles shaping the U.S. election

    'Dueling electors' pose risk of vote deadlock

    What are 'faithless electors'?

    Why 'naked ballots' loom over the election

    Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is very rare

    History of contested U.S. elections

    NEWSMAKERS

    Brash and pugnacious, Trump's tumultuous term

    After long career, Biden seeks to win elusive prize

    Harris would break barriers as a high-profile VP

    Long in Trump's shadow, VP Pence set to emerge

    MARKETS

    What investors are watching for

    The counties Wall Street will be tracking

    Potential stock winners and losers

    What's at stake in key emerging markets?

    Wall St banks and their staff are leaning left

    How U.S. exchanges are preparing for chaos

    Trump's stock market - a wild four years

    Stocks under every president since Eisenhower https://tmsnrt.rs/35Ox4CV

    POLICY ISSUES

    Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues https://tmsnrt.rs/3khKPAd

    Foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

    What a Biden win could mean for financial policy

    What another Trump term would mean for fin policy

    Biden's green revolution vs Trump's war on red tape

    Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight

    Sharply different paths on immigration

    On race, policing and criminal justice

    Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policies

    What impact would Biden have on the auto industry

    How Biden would transform U.S. energy

    Trade, biofuels and the environment

    Biofuel policy issues facing the next president

    Democratic 'court packing'

    Donald Trump's legacy: six policy takeaways

    A second Trump term could mean fewer regulations,

    more trade wars and high TV ratings

    A Biden presidency could bring better gas mileage,

    cheaper drugs, less doom scrolling

    POLLING

    State of the battlegrounds https://tmsnrt.rs/37yGO6L

    Trump's approval rating https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4nfOH

    Trump's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXuP54

    Biden's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3i9CBcx

    Trump vs Biden https://tmsnrt.rs/32TL1ht

    Most important issue facing the country https://tmsnrt.rs/352bo7O

    Best candidate on economy and jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/2EUzOp3

    Best candidate on healthcare https://tmsnrt.rs/2DoN5p0

    Best candidate on handling pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3lMWdFl

    Polling explorer https://polling.reuters.com/

    OTHER TOPICS

    Ten moments that defined the 2020 campaign

    Control of U.S. Senate at play in 14 races

    Eight House of Representatives races to watch

    Montana among gubernatorial races to watch

    From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms'

    How social media will handle election scenarios

    How political campaigns use your data https://tmsnrt.rs/34mUtMp

    How will a Biden presidency affect Canada?

    For more coverage, go to:

    Eikon election app (https://tmsnrt.rs/3jB8Scg)

    Reuters.com U.S. 2020 election page (https://reut.rs/35ujfcU)

    Follow Reuters live blog (https://reut.rs/3oltPLT)

    (Compiled by Tiffany Wu)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast