TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates' sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTION PROCESS
What to expect on election night and beyond
How vote counting works https://tmsnrt.rs/3dS4AvK
How the Electoral College works https://tmsnrt.rs/2TfgKFF
How voting by mail works https://tmsnrt.rs/35nBTDg
Red mirage, blue mirage - beware of early wins
The battlegrounds that could decide the race
Election lingo, from naked ballots to red mirage
Poll closing times https://tmsnrt.rs/3dyzbOE
The history and rules of U.S. poll watching
ELECTION INTEGRITY
What happens if the election is contested
Can Trump call in troops to quell election unrest
The legal battles shaping the U.S. election
'Dueling electors' pose risk of vote deadlock
What are 'faithless electors'?
Why 'naked ballots' loom over the election
Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is very rare
History of contested U.S. elections
NEWSMAKERS
Brash and pugnacious, Trump's tumultuous term
After long career, Biden seeks to win elusive prize
Harris would break barriers as a high-profile VP
Long in Trump's shadow, VP Pence set to emerge
MARKETS
What investors are watching for
The counties Wall Street will be tracking
Potential stock winners and losers
What's at stake in key emerging markets?
Wall St banks and their staff are leaning left
How U.S. exchanges are preparing for chaos
Trump's stock market - a wild four years
Stocks under every president since Eisenhower https://tmsnrt.rs/35Ox4CV
POLICY ISSUES
Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues https://tmsnrt.rs/3khKPAd
Foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden
What a Biden win could mean for financial policy
What another Trump term would mean for fin policy
Biden's green revolution vs Trump's war on red tape
Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight
Sharply different paths on immigration
On race, policing and criminal justice
Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policies
What impact would Biden have on the auto industry
How Biden would transform U.S. energy
Trade, biofuels and the environment
Biofuel policy issues facing the next president
Democratic 'court packing'
Donald Trump's legacy: six policy takeaways
A second Trump term could mean fewer regulations,
more trade wars and high TV ratings
A Biden presidency could bring better gas mileage,
cheaper drugs, less doom scrolling
POLLING
State of the battlegrounds https://tmsnrt.rs/37yGO6L
Trump's approval rating https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4nfOH
Trump's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXuP54
Biden's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3i9CBcx
Trump vs Biden https://tmsnrt.rs/32TL1ht
Most important issue facing the country https://tmsnrt.rs/352bo7O
Best candidate on economy and jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/2EUzOp3
Best candidate on healthcare https://tmsnrt.rs/2DoN5p0
Best candidate on handling pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3lMWdFl
Polling explorer https://polling.reuters.com/
OTHER TOPICS
Ten moments that defined the 2020 campaign
Control of U.S. Senate at play in 14 races
Eight House of Representatives races to watch
Montana among gubernatorial races to watch
From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms'
How social media will handle election scenarios
How political campaigns use your data https://tmsnrt.rs/34mUtMp
How will a Biden presidency affect Canada?
For more coverage, go to:
Eikon election app (https://tmsnrt.rs/3jB8Scg)
Reuters.com U.S. 2020 election page (https://reut.rs/35ujfcU)
Follow Reuters live blog (https://reut.rs/3oltPLT)
