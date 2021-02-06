TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to regulatory scrutiny: The retail trading frenzy

(Adds latest stories) Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of GameStop and other companies caught in the recent social media-hyped trading frenzy rose on Friday, after online broker Robinhood lifted all the buying curbs imposed at the height of the battle between amateur investors and Wall Street hedge funds. Coverage highlights below: LATEST NEWS > GameStop shares rise after Robinhood lifts trading curbs > Clover Health shares dip as SEC looks into short-seller claims > U.S. regulator examining all aspects of GameStop saga - sources > Big investors chased tech during retail frenzy - BofA > GameStop share slump hands short-sellers $3.6 bln profit > Robinhood lifts trading curbs on stocks, including GameStop > GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster > 'The police will visit you': why GameStonk won't come to China > Yellen seeks to 'understand deeply' GameStop frenzy > GameStop, 'Reddit rally' slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny > EU watchdogs may step in as retail share trades rocket > China's retail investors hit as small-cap stocks slump > Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health sinks on short-seller report > Numbers of GameStop shares shorted dips further- S3 Partners > Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC > Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania > U.S. equity option volumes surge to record monthly high > EU monitoring market risk from social media - French watchdog > Fed's Bullard says not seeing broader risks from trading frenzy > Robinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades > Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO prompts rush for Clubhouse app > GameStop deals blow to hedge funds' January returns > Retail traders urge others to keep the faith as GameStop drops > GameStop stock slide gives remaining short sellers some relief > Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania > Silver dealers scramble to find supplies for retail buyers > Hedge funds bet rally in Canadian silver miners fizzles out > Reddit-fueled trading frenzy driven partly by Fed, Kaplan says > Robinhood raises trading limit on five companies > Robinhood app downloads soar despite trading restrictions > Cash App says clearing broker halts buying of AMC, Nokia stocks > Buying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver > Reddit investors worry about losing GameStop focus > U.S. House panel to hear on GameStop volatility on Feb. 18 > Retail swarm in S.Korea battle to remove short sell policy > Melvin ends Jan. with $8 bln assets after cash infusion- source > Goldman sees hedge fund exposures close to records > Billionaire Cohen quits Twitter after threats in retail frenzy > Short-seller Citron changes course, adjusts to new reality > Robinhood gets $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors > Famed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a financial advisor ANALYSIS > Other winners of the Reddit-fueled rallies: convertible debt > GameStop saga likely to revive scrutiny of hedge fund industry > Young, bold, digitally savvy-meet America's new day traders > GameStop saga may test Biden administration's ethics pledges > To the brink and back on GameStop: Wall St vs Reddit > A tulip by another name? The case for investor caution > Robinhood, Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement > COLUMN-Micro-bubbles just reinforce cheap money > GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums > Asia's 'ant' and 'moth' investors test broker nerves > From broker notes to memes: how the stock market went viral > How Wall Street gains from 'populist' trading movement > Short sellers face derision, death threats > Day traders turn social media platforms into squawk boxes > Robinhood in eye of GameStop storm > GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk > Costly short squeeze makes Reddit required reading > Power to the players: Wall Street levels up in Reddit rally > Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for GameStop short-seller > 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles BREAKINGVIEWS > Hong Kong retail mania one-ups U.S. short squeeze > Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts > Robinhood free lunch was never really free > Breakdown: GameStop, a financial markets whodunnit > Short squeezers could end up strangling themselves > GameStop turns short-bashing debate on its head FACTBOX > The long and short of it: GameStop and other market squeezes > How silver is traded, from stocks and shares to coins and bars > The U.S. retail trading frenzy in numbers > Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo > A peek into stocks swept up in GameStop retail trading frenzy > Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' swells COLUMN > Populists fail to breach the silver fortress for now: Andy Home EXPLAINER > How a GameStop share pullback could hurt some investors QUOTES > GameStop retreats as Reddit rally runs into trading curbs TIMELINE > GameStop's 1,600% surge in retail investor vs hedge fund battle > Silver surges as GameStop retail mania spills over (Compiled by Bernard Orr, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Aditya Soni, Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)