(Adds latest stories) Jan 29 (Reuters) - The army of retail investors that gave major headaches to Wall Street professionals this week was back in action on Friday, pushing shares of some stocks higher after some online brokerages including Robinhood Markets Inc eased trading restrictions. Coverage highlights below: LATEST NEWS > SEC issues warning as GameStop short-selling war resumes > White House says it will defer to SEC on retail stock surge > Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again > GameStop third biggest short - S3 Partners > UK trading app Freetrade disables orders to buy U.S. stocks > Robinhood gets $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors > Famed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a financial advisor > GameStop may be up 350%, but investors love the 50-cent options > COLUMN-Micro-bubbles just reinforce cheap money > Robinhood is new eye of GameStop storm as outrage grows > Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy > Small investors behind surge in shares hit by restrictions > EXCLUSIVE-AMC explores capital raise amid stock surge-sources > Robinhood CEO says limited trade to protect firm and customers > Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers > U.S. Congress to hold hearings on GameStop trading > U.S. lawmakers AOC and Ted Cruz agree on Robinhood probe > Reddit raiders swarm silver stocks as GameStop retreats > GameStop surge leaves U.S.-based mutual funds and ETFs behind > GameStop slugfest spreads to Asia > Losses top $70 bln on short positions in U.S. firms-Ortex data > GameStop dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors > GameStop fever sweeps Europe's most shorted stocks > Malaysian retail investors look to prop up medical glove shares > India's small investors rush to join GameStop frenzy ANALYSIS > Asia's 'ant' and 'moth' investors test broker nerves > How Wall Street gains from 'populist' trading movement > Short sellers face derision, death threats > Day traders turn social media platforms into squawk boxes > Robinhood in eye of GameStop storm > "GameStop effect" could ripple further > GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk > Costly short squeeze makes Reddit required reading > Power to the players: Wall Street levels up in Reddit rally > Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for GameStop short-seller > 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles > Bearish GameStop options contracts fly off the shelf BREAKINGVIEWS > Robinhood free lunch was never really free > Breakdown: GameStop, a financial markets whodunnit > Short squeezers could end up strangling themselves > GameStop turns short-bashing debate on its head FACTBOX > Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo > A peek into stocks swept up in GameStop retail trading frenzy > Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' swells QUOTES > GameStop retreats as Reddit rally runs into trading restrictions > No let up in short squeeze, retail frenzy forces funds to cover TIMELINE > GameStop's 1,600% surge in retail investor vs hedge fund battle (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Sriraj Kalluvila and Bernard Orr)