LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said on Thursday it had agreed a 1.1 billion-pound ($1.49 billion) takeover by a combination of its shareholder Toscafund and private-equity investor Penta.

TalkTalk shareholders will receive 97 pence in cash per share, a 16.4% premium to the share price on Oct. 7 before the offer was first proposed.

