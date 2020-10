DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tanzania's two leading opposition parties said on Saturday they will not recognise results of a presidential election that handed incumbent leader John Magufuli another term this week.

"We demand that the election be called afresh right away," Freeman Mbowe, chairman of the opposition CHADEMA party, said in a post on his Twitter account.

