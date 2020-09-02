Taylor, Urias carry Dodgers past D-backs

Chris Taylor drove in four runs and left-hander Julio Urias was in control through six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers opened a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Enrique Hernandez and Edwin Rios each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as the Dodgers improved their baseball-best record to 27-10 on the opening day of the final month of the regular season.

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 and eight consecutive at home.

Urias (3-0) gave up one run on four hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. It was the third time he went at least six innings in his seven starts. Dodgers right-hander Kenley Jansen got the last out for his National League-best 10th save.

Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed hit home runs for the Diamondbacks, who had just five hits. It was Arizona's 11th loss in its last 12 games.

Taylor's productive night came after he had just two RBI in his previous 20 games, 17 of which were starts. His first RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning off Diamondbacks starter Alex Young to give the Dodgers a 1-0 advantage.

After Kelly hit his second home run of the season for the D-backs to even the score 1-1 in the third inning, Taylor delivered a run-scoring double in the same frame. Hernandez and Rios added their sacrifice flies to give the Dodgers a 4-1 advantage.

Taylor caught a break in the sixth inning when Arizona right fielder Kole Calhoun misjudged his hard line drive that went as a double to score Mookie Betts and Corey Seager. It was the eighth time in his career Taylor had at least four RBI in a game.

Ahmed hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his fourth. Young (1-2) gave up four runs -- two earned -- on six hits over five innings with five walks and four strikeouts.

Dodgers' middle-of-the-order threat Cody Bellinger was not in the lineup because of a sore lat muscle. The injury is not believed to be serious.

The Diamondbacks were playing their first game since trading left-hander Robbie Ray, outfielder Starling Marte, right-hander Archie Bradley and left-hander Andrew Chafin at Monday's trade deadline.

The Dodgers traded right-hander Ross Stripling on Monday and placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

--Field Level Media